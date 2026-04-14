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WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 08:03
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.04.2026 09:03 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Anemoi International enters into amended and updated binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna, Share Consolidation and Warrantholder Surrender and Subscription Offer

DJ Anemoi enters into amended and updated binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna, Share Consolidation and Warrantholder Surrender and Subscription Offer 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi enters into amended and updated binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna, Share Consolidation and 
Warrantholder Surrender and Subscription Offer 
14-Apr-2026 / 07:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Anemoi enters into amended and updated binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna 

  Share Consolidation 

Warrantholder Surrender and Subscription Offer 

Further to the Company's announcement dated 22 December 2025 in respect of the proposed acquisition of the Trasna group 
of companies, the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and updated share purchase 
agreement to acquire 100% of the entire issued share capital of Trasna Solutions FZ LLC ("Trasna") ("SPA") by way of a 
reverse takeover ("RTO") (the "Proposed Transaction"). 
 
Highlights 
 
 -- Binding SPA values Trasna at an enterprise value of USD150,000,000 
 -- Consideration payable via the issue of new Anemoi shares at a maximum price of GBP0.02 per ordinary share 
 -- Proposed consolidation of Company's shares and change of name to Trasna Ltd on completion of RTO 
 -- Offer to current warrant holders to allow temporary re-pricing and exercise of outstanding warrants at GBP0.02 per 
  ordinary share 
Background 
 
 -- Acquisition of Trasna on an enterprise value of USD150,000,000, payable via the issue of new ordinary shares in 
  Anemoi at a price of GBP0.02 per ordinary share less the amount of  cash required to repay the outstanding debt of 
  Trasna's parent company (Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited, Ireland) of USD40,000,000 plus accrued interest 
  estimated to amount to USD8.5m to USD10m at the time of closing, to be paid from the RTO placing proceeds 
  ("Consideration"), based on the following Formula: 
Enterprise value - (Debt + Accrued Interest) = Value of Shares to be Issued  
 
or 
 
USD150m - (USD40m + USD10m) = USD100m (or 3.8bn shares) 
 
It is anticipated that, at the closing of the RTO, the Company will undertake a consolidation of the number of shares 
outstanding, to reduce the number of shares outstanding to a reasonable number, which will result in an increase in the 
price of the Company's shares, such that a 1 for 100 reverse stock split (consolidation) would result in the number of 
shares in issue being divided by 100, whilst the price of the shares would be multiplied by 100. (See Proposed Share 
Consolidation below). 
 
 -- The SPA contains a number of conditions precedent as to completion including, inter alia, that at or prior to 
  completion all operating Trasna group entities would be transferred to Trasna ownership. 
 -- On completion of the Proposed Transaction the Company will apply for readmission of the enlarged group's shares to 
  trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category. 
 -- Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is proposed that the name of the Company be changed to "Trasna 
  Ltd".  
Further Details 
 
The Proposed Transaction also remains subject to various conditions, including due diligence and a fundraise at the 
time of the RTO and Readmission (defined below). Due to the size of the Proposed Transaction relative to the Company's 
market capitalisation, the Proposed Transaction will be classified as a reverse takeover. The Company will be seeking 
readmission and trading of its shares to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category on the Main Market of the 
London Stock Exchange  and will, in due course, publish a prospectus.   
 
Shareholders should be aware that there is a possibility that the Proposed Transaction will not proceed or that the 
terms may change depending upon the outcome of due diligence.   
 
Proposed Share Consolidation 
 
Due to the large number of shares to be issued as part of the Consideration at the closing of the RTO, the Board is 
considering a consolidation of the Company's existing ordinary shares on the basis of 1 new ordinary share for every 
100 existing ordinary shares held (the "Share Consolidation"). 
 
Under the Share Consolidation, every  100 existing ordinary shares will be consolidated into 1 new ordinary share. The 
effect of the Share Consolidation will be to reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue by a factor of 100. 
 
The Share Consolidation is being contemplated in order to reduce the number of shares outstanding and to create a share 
price level that the Directors believe is more appropriate for the enlarged group and improve marketability to a 
broader range of investors post-RTO. 
 
Entitlements arising under the Share Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole new ordinary share. 
Fractional entitlements to new ordinary shares will not be issued to shareholders. Instead, such fractional 
entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market for the benefit of the Company or cancelled. 
 
The rights attaching to the new ordinary shares would be identical in all respects to those attaching to the existing 
ordinary shares. 
 
The Share Consolidation will be conditional upon, among other things, admission of the new ordinary shares to trading 
on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Share Consolidation is expected to take effect prior to, or at, 
closing of the RTO, however, the Company will update the market in due course.  
 
 Voluntary Surrender and Subscription Offer to Existing Warrantholders 
 
Further, the Company's Board has resolved to invite all existing holders of A, B and C class warrants in the Company 
("Warrantholders") from the date of this announcement until  1  May 2026, to enter into a voluntary bilateral surrender 
and subscription arrangement with the Company. 
 
Under the arrangement, participating Warrantholders will agree to surrender their warrants to the Company for 
cancellation and, in consideration, be permitted to subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company at a price of GBP0.02 
per share. The Board believes this provides existing Warrantholders with an opportunity to participate at an early and 
potentially advantageous stage in the Proposed Transaction, may reduce any perceived stock overhang prior to completion 
of the RTO and will provide additional capital to the Company to further bolster its balance sheet ahead of the 
Proposed Transaction. 
 
Accordingly, all Warrantholders are invited, on a voluntary basis, to surrender some or all of their warrants and 
subscribe for the corresponding number of ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.02per share (the "Offer"). 
 
The Offer will apply only where the Company receives, on or before 12.00 p.m. BST on  1  May 2026, duly completed 
surrender and subscription documentation in the agreed form together with the full subscription monies, and the 
relevant surrender and subscription arrangement is approved by the Board. 
 
Should all Warrantholders participate in the Offer, the total proceeds would be as follows: 

Number of relevant warrants     Total proceeds 
 
96,324,998             GBP1,926,498

In the event that a Warrantholder does not participate in the Offer, or the relevant surrender and subscription arrangement does not become effective, that Warrantholder will continue to hold warrants subject to the existing terms of the warrant instrument constituting that class of warrants, including as to exercise price and exercise period.

Any Warrantholders wishing to participate in the Offer should in the first instance contact the Company at the following email address: enquiries@anemoi-international.com

END 

www.anemoi-international.com 
                       enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
Anemoi International Ltd 

                       www.trasna.io 
 
Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited    media@trasna.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 423795 
EQS News ID:  2307664 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2307664&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2026 02:29 ET (06:29 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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