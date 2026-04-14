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WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
München
14.04.26 | 08:01
0,637 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5710,63410:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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AS Tallink Grupp Audited Annual Report for the Financial Year 2025

On 13 April 2026 the Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp approved the audited annual report for 2025 and will submit it to the General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

Compared to the unaudited interim report published on February 19 there are no differences in the audited annual report in terms of the financial results.

The audited annual report of AS Tallink Grupp for the financial year 2025 in ESEF format together with the independent auditor's report is attached to this release and will be made available on the website of AS Tallink Grupp at https://company.tallink.com/for-investors/reports-and-financial-key-figures.

In the financial year 2025 (1 January - 31 December), AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 5.5 million passengers, which is down 0.9% compared to the financial year 2024. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 19.2% to 245,004 while the number of passenger vehicles was down by 2.2% to 760,473, year-on-year.
The Group's audited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 765.3 million compared to EUR 785.8 million in the financial year 2024, down 2.6% year-on-year. Revenue from route operations (the Group's core operations) decreased by EUR 13.7 million to EUR 625.2 million compared to the financial year 2024. The Group's EBITDA was EUR 130.1 million (EUR 175.2 million in the financial year 2024) and the audited net profit for the period was EUR 17.3 million (EUR 40.3 million in the financial year 2024).
The following operational factors impacted the Group's revenue and operating results in 2025:

  • Demand was impacted by low consumer and business confidence, ongoing economic challenges in the Group's core markets, and heightened global geopolitical tensions.
  • As at the end of the financial year, the Group operated 11 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels and 3 vessels that were chartered out.
  • The number of vessels in lay-up decreased from four at the end of the first quarter of 2025 to zero by the end of the third quarter of 2025, as a result of either securing new employment (the cruise vessel Romantika) or the sale of the vessels.
  • During the financial year, the Group completed the sale of three vessels. The passenger vessel Star I was sold to Irish Continental Group plc in April, the cargo vessel Regal Star to AMS Line Shipping Co in August and the cargo vessel Sailor to Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö in October.
  • The Group operated three hotels in Tallinn and one in Riga.
  • The Group's cash position was impacted by the payment of dividends in the amount of EUR 44.6 million and related income tax of EUR 11.3 million.
  • As at 31 December 2025, the Group's net debt amounted to EUR 432.4 million compared to
    EUR 537.7 million as at 31 December 2024. The net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.3 as at 31 December 2025 (3.1 as at 31 December 2024).
  • Total loan repayments and the related interest payments during the financial year amounted to EUR 113.5 million.
  • Capital investments in 2025 totalled EUR 33.0 million, while planned maintenance and repair works of vessels totalled 73 days.
  • The Group's profitability was positively impacted by a decline in depreciation expense due to the alignment of the estimated useful lives of the cruise and passenger vessels (except for shuttle vessels) to 45 years.
  • The Group continues to focus on cost efficiencies from the previously implemented measures and maintaining profitable operations on its core routes.
  • The Group regularly monitors developments on its core routes, including the capacity of each route, and continues to seek options for chartering vessels that are not used on the main routes and extending existing chartering agreements.

Key figures

For the year ended 31 December2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
Revenue (EUR million)765.3785.8835.3771.4476.9
Gross profit/loss (EUR million)143.2153.6203.8113.521.7
EBITDA¹ (EUR million)130.1175.2214.5135.858.3
EBIT¹ (EUR million)50.377.4113.337.7-37.0
Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million)17.340.378.913.9-56.6
Depreciation and amortisation¹ (EUR million)79.897.8101.298.195.3
Capital expenditures¹?² (EUR million)33.022.428.2203.320.2
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064694 444 381
Earnings/loss per share¹ (EUR)0.020.050.110.02-0.08
Number of passengers¹5 531 1325 580 0165 705 6005 462 0852 961 975
Number of cargo units¹245 004303 234323 990409 769369 170
Average number of employees¹4 9014 9644 8795 0234 360
As at 31 December2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
Total assets (EUR million)1 330.81 463.91 555.21 691.61 585.9
Total liabilities (EUR million)580.7681.6769.5984.7893.4
Interest-bearing liabilities¹ (EUR million)445.9556.4649.3853.5779.9
Net debt¹ (EUR million)432.4537.7607.3738.6652.4
Net debt to EBITDA¹3.33.12.85.411.2
Total equity (EUR million)750.1782.3785.8706.9692.5
Equity ratio¹ (%)56.4%53.4%50.5%41.8%43.7%
Number of ordinary shares outstanding743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064
Shareholders' equity per share (EUR)1.011.051.060.950.93
Ratios¹2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
Gross margin (%)18.7%19.5%24.4%14.7%4.5%
EBITDA margin (%)17.2%22.3%25.7%17.6%12.2%
EBIT margin (%)6.6%9.9%13.6%4.9%-7.8%
Net profit/loss margin (%)2.3%5.1%9.4%1.8%-11.9%
ROA (%)3.6%5.1%7.0%2.4%-2.4%
ROE (%)2.3%5.2%10.6%2.1%-8.2%
ROCE (%)4.4%6.0%8.4%3.1%-2.8%
Current ratio0.50.50.50.70.6

¹ Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the "Alternative performance measures" section of the report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR20252024
Revenue765 288785 822
Cost of sales-622 065-632 266
Gross profit143 223153 556
Sales and marketing expenses-44 246-43 849
Administrative expenses-52 006-52 853
Impairment loss on receivables-1167
Other operating income5 71321 684
Other operating expenses-2 266-1 115
Result from operating activities50 30277 430
Finance income490938
Finance costs-21 905-29 198
Profit before income tax28 88749 170
Income tax -11 623-8 896
Net profit17 26440 274
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent17 26440 274
Other compherensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations-393332
Revaluation of assets held for sale-5 6070
Other comprehensive income/loss-6 000332
Total comprehensive income11 26440 606
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent11 26440 606
Basic and diluted profit per share (in EUR)0.0230.054

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December, in thousands of EUR20252024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents13 49118 705
Trade and other receivables36 83025 268
Prepayments8 3038 764
Inventories45 77048 083
Intangible assets1 5036 901
Current assets105 897107 721
Other financial assets and prepayments438518
Deferred income tax assets21 84021 840
Investment property300300
Property, plant and equipment1 182 2161 310 000
Intangible assets20 07323 562
Non-current assets1 224 8671 356 220
TOTAL ASSETS1 330 7641 463 941
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings77 156104 549
Trade and other payables97 29795 146
Payables to owners66
Income tax liability47
Deferred income37 45830 102
Current liabilities211 921229 810
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings368 770451 825
Non-current liabilities368 770451 825
Total liabilities580 691681 635
Share capital349 477349 477
Share premium663663
Reserves59 76065 901
Retained earnings340 173366 265
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent750 073782 306
Total equity750 073782 306
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1 330 7641 463 941

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR20252024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit for the period17 26440 274
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation79 76697 751
Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment996-18 260
Net interest expense21 57828 008
Net unrealised foreign exchange gain/loss-54288
Share option programme reserve1 117560
Income tax11 6238 896
Adjustments115 026117 243
Changes in:
Receivables related to operating activities-11 5296 481
Prepayments related to operating activities134-776
Inventories303-13 573
Liabilities related to operating activities17 2268 505
Changes in assets and liabilities6 134637
Cash generated from operating activities138 424158 154
Income tax paid-11 299-4 740
NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES127 125153 414
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-32 969-22 260
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment78 78724 555
Interest received327938
NET CASH FROM/(-)USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES46 1453 233
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of loans received-97 572-87 045
Change in overdraft3 1260
Payment of lease liabilities-17 998-18 659
Interest paid-20 810-29 095
Payment of transaction costs related to loans-616-450
Dividends paid-44 614-44 614
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES-178 484-179 863
NET CASH FLOW-5 214-23 216
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period18 70541 921
Change in cash and cash equivalents-5 214-23 216
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period13 49118 705

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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