Warner Music Group Corp.: Warner Music Group Announces Strategic Investment And Expansive Partnership With Tustreams

Global Alliance Will Accelerate Worldwide Growth for One of Música Mexicana's Leading Independent Forces

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) today announced a landmark partnership with TuStreams, a leading independent force in the fast-growing Música Mexicana space, including a minority investment in the company.

As part of the agreement, Warner Music Group will serve as the global distribution partner for TuStreams' full catalog and future releases. The partnership brings together TuStreams' entrepreneurial vision with WMG's global infrastructure, unlocking new levels of scale, visibility, and opportunity across international markets.

In addition, WMG and TuStreams will collaborate on joint artist signings, A&R, and creative development-establishing a powerful pipeline for emerging talent and creating new pathways into the global Warner ecosystem.

Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America & ADA said: "TuStreams is a force at the center of one of the most culturally significant movements in music today. Música Mexicana is a global priority for us-it's one of the fastest-growing and most impactful genres worldwide. This partnership deepens our commitment to investing in the leaders of the movement."

Our role is to provide the global muscle-taking the incredible roster that Tony and his team have built and plugging it into our worldwide distribution and marketing network. By combining TuStreams' creative DNA and unmatched ability to identify the next generation of hitmakers with the global scale and long-term artist development expertise of Warner Music Group, we are uniquely positioned to take this culture further, faster than ever before."

Founded in 2019 by Tony Larios, TuStreams has rapidly emerged as a premier destination for independent artists and labels, offering a comprehensive platform spanning digital distribution, artist services, and development. The company played an early role in the breakout success of Grupo Firme and has since become a key engine driving the evolution and global expansion of Música Mexicana.

Today, TuStreams boasts a powerful and diverse roster, including influential names such as Jorge Medina, Panter Bélico, Gerardo Coronel, Cornelio Vega y Su Dinastia, and Anakin Larios. While rooted in Música Mexicana, the company has expanded into the broader Latin music landscape, working with global icons such as Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen, and continuing to diversify into reggaeton and pop.

Tony Larios, Founder of TuStreams, added: "This move is all about leveling up. We've built a powerhouse at TuStreams, and Warner Music Group is coming in as a strategic partner to help us scale faster and farther than we ever could alone.

Our artists now get the best of both worlds-they keep the independent hustle and culture that defines TuStreams, while gaining access to Warner's global infrastructure to take their music to every corner of the world.

We're also building something bigger for the next generation. Together, we're creating the most attractive home for independent artists-where they can access major-label reach without losing their identity. And while we've always been leaders in Música Mexicana, our work with artists like Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen shows that our model translates across genres, from corridos to pop to reggaeton."

Accompanying images here

Photographer credit: Mac B.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Records Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About TuStreams

TuStreams is a bilingual digital music distribution platform built to empower independent artists. especially within the global Latin community, to control their music, rights, and revenue. The platform delivers music to all major streaming services, while allowing creators to retain full ownership of their intellectual property. With transparent royalty tracking, real-time analytics, and automated collaborator payments, TuStreams simplifies the business side of music and supports artists at every stage. The company also provides advanced monetization tools such as YouTube Content ID protection and global royalty administration to help creators maximize earnings and safeguard their work. TuStreams has supported artists from their early development stages through major commercial success, including acts such as Grupo Firme, Panter Bélico, Xavi, Neton Vega, Luis Angel "El Flaco," Gerardo Coronel "El Jerry," and many others. This track record reflects the platform's commitment to elevating emerging talent and strengthening the presence of Latin music worldwide. TuStreams remains focused on an artist-first, culturally aligned approach that empowers creators and expands opportunities across the global music landscape.

WMG Media Contact

Majeda Hussein

[email protected]

TuStreams Media Contact

Joseph Fisher

NEXXT Management

[email protected]

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.