Investment AB Latour: Latour acquires Danish residential ventilation business

Investment AB Latour has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Swegon Group AB, signed an agreement to acquire the residential ventilation business of Dantherm. The acquisition strengthens Swegon's position within the residential indoor climate segment in Denmark, and also contributes to further strengthening Swegon's strong position in the Nordic ventilation market.

The transaction includes the development, manufacturing, and sales of air handling units for residential applications. The Dantherm portfolio has a strong market position in Denmark, with significant international sales, creating opportunities for continued home market and export growth. The business is based in Skive, Denmark. Sales amounted to DKK 92 m in 2025, with a profitability level above Latour's wholly-owned operations.

"The residential business is a key market segment for us at Swegon, and the addition of the highly esteemed Dantherm residential portfolio is a major milestone for our long term strategy. It complements our existing product range and allows us to serve our customers with an even stronger and broader offer", says Eva Karlsson, CEO Swegon Group.

"Divesting the residential business is part of streamlining our business and technology portfolio, and with Swegon's wide international presence and expertise within indoor climate, we are confident that the business will continue to develop and deliver long-term value to customers both in Denmark and internationally", says Søren Østergaard, Managing Director Dantherm Group Denmark.

As an effect of the acquisition, the net debt (excl. IFRS 16) of the Latour Group increases to approximately SEK 15 billion compared to the net debt level at the end of December 2025, all else equal.

Göteborg, 14 April, 2026

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Eva Karlsson, CEO Swegon Group +46 31 89 58 00

Tove Nyqvist, M&A Director Swegon Group, +46 31 89 58 00

Swegon Group is a market leading supplier in the field of indoor environment, offering solutions for ventilation, heating, cooling and climate optimisation, as well as connected services and expert technical support. Swegon has subsidiaries and distributors all over the world as well as 23 production plants in Europe, North America and India. The company employs 4,100 people and an annual turnover of SEK 10 billion.

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 80 billion as of 31 March, 2026. The wholly-owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of SEK 28 billion.