Investment AB Latour: Latour has completed partial divestments of Class B shares in Securitas and ASSA ABLOY, amounting to SEK 2.5 billion in each company, to continue developing the wholly-owned industrial operations

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, ISRAEL, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

Investment AB Latour ("Latour") has sold Class B shares in Securitas AB ("Securitas") and Class B shares in ASSA ABLOY AB ("ASSA ABLOY"), resulting in total gross proceeds of SEK 5.0 billion, to Swedish and international institutional investors. Latour remains the principal owner and largest shareholder in both Securitas and ASSA ABLOY.

Following the sale of 16.4 million Class B shares in Securitas, Latour will hold 19.9 million Class A shares and 26.2 million Class B shares in Securitas, representing 27.6 per cent of the total number of voting rights and 8.0 per cent of the share capital. The shares were sold at SEK 153 per share (representing a discount of 3.5 per cent to the closing price on May 26, 2026), resulting in gross proceeds of SEK 2.5 billion.

Following the sale of 7.6 million Class B shares in ASSA ABLOY, Latour will hold 41.6 million Class A shares and 56.2 million Class B shares in ASSA ABLOY, representing 29.0 per cent of the total number of voting rights and 8.8 per cent of the share capital. The shares were sold at SEK 330 per share (representing a discount of 1.6 per cent to the closing price on May 26, 2026), resulting in gross proceeds of SEK 2.5 billion.

"Latour is a committed long-term owner of Securitas and ASSA ABLOY, and remains the largest shareholder in both companies, with full support for their respective long-term strategies. We are immensely proud of the successful journeys of these two world leading companies, as they have been with Latour since the beginning and truly embody the Latour culture. By realizing a smaller portion of the value created in both companies, Latour further strengthens its ability to continue investing in the wholly-owned industrial operations, that has seen attractive returns, and grown from a turnover of SEK 7 billion to SEK 28 billion during the last 10 years", says Johan Hjertonsson, President and CEO Latour.

As a result of the partial divestments, the net debt of Latour is expected to decrease by SEK 5.0 billion.

Latour has agreed to customary lock-up undertakings of 180 days in relation to its remaining shareholdings in both Securitas and ASSA ABLOY following the partial divestments, subject to customary exceptions or waiver by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and J.P. Morgan SE, acting as Joint Bookrunner.

Göteborg, 26 May, 2026

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

Johan Hjertonsson, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Johan Hjertonsson, President and CEO, +46 702 29 77 93

Mikael J. Albrektsson, CFO, +46 733 23 36 06

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 81 billion as of 30 April, 2026. The wholly-owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of SEK 28 billion.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions and the recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Latour in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale within or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information or offer of securities for sale would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. Latour has not authorized any offer to the public of shares or other securities in any member state of the EEA. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, "qualified investors" within the meaning of paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024, who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) other persons to whom this document may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by any of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and J.P. Morgan (collectively, the "Joint Bookrunners") or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents as to the accuracy or completeness or verification of the information contained in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted therefrom), and nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by any of them in this respect, whether as to the past or future. The information in this announcement is subject to change. None of the Joint Bookrunners or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents assume any responsibility for its accuracy, completeness, or verification and accordingly they disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any and all liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or any such statement. The Joint Bookrunners and their affiliates are acting exclusively for Latour and no-one else in connection with the potential offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the potential offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than Latour for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the potential offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.