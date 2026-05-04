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WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 09:10
14,160 Euro
-1,73 % -0,250
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STOXX Europe 600
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14,18014,19009:12
14,18014,19009:12
ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 09:02 Uhr
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Securitas Technology: Securitas Acquires CamVision to Expand Packaged and Advanced Security Solutions in Denmark

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Securitas has?acquired?CamVision, a Danish?technology driven?security specialist with a strong position in?retail loss prevention?and electronic security solutions. The acquisition strengthens Securitas' ability to deliver?reliable and scalable security solutions?for?micro and small?singlesite?businesses?as well as?larger, multisite clients?across Denmark.?

For micro and small businesses, the acquisition enhances Securitas' offering of?standardized, packaged security solutions?that combine proven technology with dependable service delivery. For larger and multisite clients, it further strengthens Securitas' capability to deliver?advanced,?technology led?security systems?designed for complex operational environments.?

"With the acquisition of?CamVision, we strengthen our offering for micro and small business clients, particularly within retail. By combining proven security technology with standardized service delivery, we can offer simpler, scalable, and reliable package solutions tailored to?singlesite?needs," said Claus Fibiger, Country President, Securitas Denmark.

CamVision?brings deep?expertise?in?alarms, video surveillance, and electronic article surveillance, supported by longstanding client relationships, especially within the retail sector.?

"CamVision?is a strong addition to Securitas Technology. Their?expertise?in loss prevention and complex retail environments enhances our ability to design, integrate, and?operate?advanced electronic security systems with a strong focus on reliability and operational excellence for larger and multisite clients," said Rasmus Trolle, General Manager, Securitas Technology Denmark.

Through this acquisition, Securitas further strengthens its ability to support businesses across Denmark with?security solutions that match different operational needs - from simple, packaged offerings to advanced,?technology led?systems.??

About Securitas

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With 322 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most - their people and assets.

www.securitas.com

About Securitas Technology

Securitas Technology, part of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect, and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. More than 13,000 team members in 40 countries are focused daily on our purpose to help make your world a safer place and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled client experience. With clients at the heart of all we do, our people, knowledge, and technology power our connected ecosystem of health, safety, and security solutions.

www.securitastechnology.com

Contact:

Newsroom
newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Technology



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/securitas-acquires-camvision-to-expand-packaged-and-advanced-security-s-1163188

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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