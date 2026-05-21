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WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 08:18
14,620 Euro
-0,48 % -0,070
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STOXX Europe 600
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SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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14,69014,70011:44
14,70014,71011:42
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 10:48 Uhr
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Reminder - Invitation to Securitas' Investor Day on June 16, 2026, in London

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media representatives to our Investor Day, which will be held on June 16, 2026, in London. The event will begin at 08:30 and is expected to conclude around 12:00.

The Investor Day will outline how the company plans to deliver profitable growth during the next strategic period up to 2030. The management team will provide a deep dive into key developments within intelligence-led security as well as demonstrating how AI is changing the competitive landscape. This will be supported by updated financial targets up to 2030.

In additions, attendees to the Investor Day will be invited to participate in breakout demonstrations - illustrating how end-to-end-digitization and intelligent security systems work in practice.

Program (UK local time)

08:00 Registration opens

08:30 Program starts

Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO

Matteo Dall'Ora, Group CFO

Matt Ellis, President Security Risk Management

Brian Riis Nielsen, President Global Clients

Jonas Florvik, VP Securitas Risk Intelligence

Serdar Ince, Global SVP Innovation and AI

Michael Evans, Director Risk Intelligence Center

Lauren Castellano, VP Product Management and Innovation

12:00 Program ends and lunch served

13:00 Event concludes

The event will take place at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, and will also be broadcast live via webcast for participants unable to attend. Please click the link to register to participate via webcast. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions via the webcast.

Participants wishing to attend the event on-site in London are kindly requested to register by clicking here. The last day to register is June 8.

Please note: All visitors are required to bring a government ID (valid passport, driver's license, or EU card) and are subject to bag searches and metal detectors.

Further information:
Investors: Carina Florén, IR Manager; +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/reminder---invitation-to-securitas--investor-day-on-june-16--2026--in-london,c4351144

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4351144/4104861.pdf

Invitation to CMD 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reminder--invitation-to-securitas-investor-day-on-june-16-2026-in-london-302778789.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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