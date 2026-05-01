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WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 20:52
14,450 Euro
+0,28 % +0,040
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STOXX Europe 600
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14,37014,44030.04.
14,39014,43030.04.
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Securitas Healthcare Acquires ZulaFly to Advance Cloud-Based RTLS and Accelerate Innovation Across Healthcare

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Securitas Healthcare, a leading provider of real-time visibility and protection solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of ZulaFly, a healthcare-focused Real-Time Location System (RTLS) and staff safety technology company known for its modern, cloud-based platform.

ZulaFly's cloud-based RTLS platform delivers real-time visibility and actionable insights through a flexible, data-driven architecture. Built as a single SOC 2 Type II-compliant instance, ZulaFly offers an intuitive user experience, easy configuration, standardized data models, centralized analytics, and simplified system management. This approach enables healthcare organizations to deploy faster, gain insights sooner, and reduce long-term total cost of ownership (TCO).

"This acquisition aligns with our focus and commitment to delivering best-in-class RTLS solutions across both cloud-based and on-premise options, keeping our healthcare clients at the center of everything we do," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO, Securitas Technology. "We are proud to welcome the talented ZulaFly team to Securitas Healthcare and look forward to offering added value for our clients worldwide."

For more than 40 years, Securitas Healthcare has supported healthcare providers with trusted technology and proven industry expertise. This acquisition strengthens the company's innovation strategy-expanding its ability to deliver cloud-based solutions while continuing to support on-premises deployments-reflecting growing market demand for flexible adoption models and enabling healthcare organizations to evolve at their own pace with a clear path to the cloud.

"Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to improve safety, operate more efficiently, and modernize technology in environments where reliability is critical," said Bill McCarthy, President, Securitas Healthcare. "ZulaFly advances our RTLS platform strategy by extending our cloud capabilities while continuing to support on-prem environments-translating our long-term vision into flexible deployment options that align with how healthcare organizations operate today. This enables our clients to manage complexity, scale with confidence, and realize faster speed to value while better supporting the people and environments they serve."

These capabilities are increasingly essential as healthcare organizations navigate rising operational demands, staffing pressures, and heightened expectations around safety and efficiency. RTLS platforms-available across both cloud-based and on-prem environments-deliver enterprise-wide, real-time visibility and insight to support key hospital solutions such as infant protection, staff protection, asset management, environmental monitoring, and staff workflow. In senior living settings, RTLS extends across emergency response, nurse call, wander management, and related safety solutions.

"This marks an important step forward for ZulaFly," said Stephanie Andersen, CEO and Managing Partner, ZulaFly. "Securitas Healthcare shares our focus on healthcare and client success, as well as the belief that thoughtfully designed technology can drive meaningful improvement in care environments. Together, our combined cloud-based technology and workflow expertise enable us to deliver flexible, future-ready solutions that help healthcare organizations operate more effectively."

Together, Securitas Healthcare and ZulaFly will continue advancing technology that helps healthcare organizations create safe, secure, and efficient care environments-enabling care teams and leaders to focus on what matters most.

About Securitas Technology??

Securitas Technology, part of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect, and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. More than 13,000 team members in 40 countries are focused daily on our purpose to help make your world a safer place and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled client experience. With clients at the heart of all we do, our people, knowledge, and technology power our connected ecosystem of health, safety, and security solutions. www.securitastechnology.com.

About Securitas Healthcare

???Securitas Healthcare, part of Securitas Technology, helps healthcare organizations create safe, secure, and efficient care environments so teams can focus on what matters most: caring for others. Trusted by more than 15,000 hospitals and senior living communities worldwide, we deliver scalable healthcare solutions-including industry-leading brands such as Hugs, MobileView and WanderGaurd-that protect people, improve efficiency, streamline compliance, and reduce cost and complexity-powered by deep healthcare expertise, connected technology, and long-term client partnerships. www.securitashealthcare.com

About ZulaFly

ZulaFly provides real-time location systems (RTLS) and staff duress solutions tailored for healthcare environments, including hospitals and senior living facilities. Their cloud-hosted platform enhances operational efficiency, safety, and compliance through features like asset management, environmental monitoring, and staff safety alerts. The company aims to streamline workflows and improve patient care by offering data-driven insights and real-time analytics. ZulaFly's solutions are designed to empower healthcare providers with immediate access to critical information, ensuring better resource utilization and enhanced safety for both staff and patients. www.zulafly.com

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Katrina McSweeney, VP of Healthcare Marketing newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/securitas-healthcare-acquires-zulaflytm-to-advance-cloud-based-rtls-a-1162972

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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