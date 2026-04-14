

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L), a British assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company, on Tuesday posted a rise in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by the performance of almost all segments.



For the three-month period ended in March, the company recorded revenue of GBP838.5 million, higher than GBP808.9 million in the same period last year. LFL revenue stood at GBP828.3 million as against the previous year's GBP808.9 million.



The Consumer Products business generated revenue of GBP232.6 million, compared with GBP226.9 million a year ago. LFL revenue moved up to GBP232.6 million from GBP226.9 million in the previous year.



In addition, the Group has announced a strategic review.



Andre Lacroix, CEO of Intertek Group, said: 'Today, we are announcing a strategic review to evaluate the potential separation and creation of two specialist, independent, market-leading, global ATIC businesses - Intertek Testing & Assurance and Intertek Energy & Infrastructure to unleash their full potential and create more value for all.'



The strategic review will determine whether Intertek Testing & Assurance and Intertek Energy & Infrastructure are better positioned as separate businesses to unlock their full potential.



The strategic review will be concluded and implemented by the middle of 2027.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group reaffirmed that it is on track to deliver a strong performance with mid-single-digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, continuous margin progression, and strong earnings growth.



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