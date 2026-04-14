

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday on renewed hopes of U.S.-Iran talks, with reports suggesting that there could be a second round of talks to end the West Asia conflict. Without further elaborating details, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. has been called by the other side and he is still willing to engage with Tehran.



Gold prices rose toward $4,800 an ounce in Asian trade as the U.S. dollar faltered on renewed optimism for a negotiated end to the U.S.-Iran war. Brent crude prices dropped nearly 1 percent toward $98 a barrel.



China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.95 percent to 4,026.63 after the release of trade data.



China's export growth slowed sharply to hit a five-month low of 2.5 percent in dollar terms in March, while imports surged 27.8 percent from a year ago, logging their strongest growth in more than four years, China customs data showed today.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.82 percent to close at 25,872.32 on hopes for a deal to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



As global oil routes face disruption, Beijing cautioned Washington against interference and urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could intensify the crisis.



Also, China has rejected U.S. intelligence claims that it is preparing to supply weapons to Iran, calling the allegations 'baseless smears.'



Japanese markets hit a six-week high, led by gains in artificial-intelligence related and semiconductor stocks. The Nikkei average rallied 2.43 percent to 57,877.39 while the broader Topix index closed 0.87 percent higher at 3,755.27. Disco Corp, Advantest and SoftBank shares jumped 6-13 percent.



Seoul stocks soared as the United States Navy began enforcing a full maritime blockade of Iranian ports in a move aimed at putting pressure on Tehran.



The Kospi average jumped 2.74 percent to 5,967.75, with tech and financial shares leading the surge on hopes for renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.



Australian stocks rose to a near six-week high, with miners leading the surge. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose half a percent to 8,970.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.57 percent higher at 9,165.10.



BHP shares rallied 3.2 percent after several Chinese steel mills reportedly relaxed an unofficial ban on some of the company's iron ore exports.



The Aussie dollar slipped after RBA deputy governor Andrew Hauser said stagflation is a 'central banker's nightmare' and the coming months will be challenging for the country.



Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index finished marginally lower at 13,017.26, giving up early gains and extending losses for a third day running.



Overnight, U.S. stocks reversed course to end sharply higher as the earnings season got underway and President Donald Trump said Iran had reached out to his administration and wanted to make a deal very badly, helping offset earlier concerns over the announcement of a naval blockade of all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.



Investors shrugged off data that showed existing home sales slipped to a nine-month low in March amid tight inventory and growing concerns over the labor market.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 percent and the Dow added 0.6 percent.



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