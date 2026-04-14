Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports that planning is well advanced for its 2026 Treaty Creek exploration program and provides an update on the land use conflict between Tudor and Seabridge Gold Inc. ("Seabridge") in respect of the KSM Project's Mitchell Treaty Twin Tunnels ("MTT").

Treaty Creek 2026 Exploration Program

Tudor's 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program has been planned to follow up on its gold discoveries near Treaty Creek's Goldstorm deposit, which hosts the project's Mineral Resources. Phase One of the program will follow up on drill results from 2021 and 2022 at the CBS Zone, where drill hole CBS-21-02 encountered 0.78 g/t gold and 2.34 g/t silver over 155.0 meters, including 53.0 meters grading 1.24 g/t gold and 4.35 g/t silver. Initially 2,000 meters of drilling is planned for the CBS Zone, with additional drilling dependent on success. The CBS Zone is at a lower elevation than the other zones identified to date at Treaty Creek and can be drilled both earlier and later in the exploration season than the other known zones.

Phase Two of the Treaty Creek Exploration Program will focus on the Perfectstorm Zone following up on geophysics completed in 2022. The program will also follow up on higher-grade drill hole intercepts intersected in the 2023 drill program, where drill hole PS-23-10 intersected 1.23 g/t gold and 3.43 g/t silver over 102.15 meters, including 42.5 meters grading 1.80 g/t gold and 5.76 g/t silver. Initially 8,000 meters of drilling is planned for the Perfectstorm Zone, with additional drilling dependent on success.

Two drills are planned to mobilize to site by mid-May and continue drilling through late September/early October. See Figure 1 for location of the zones and planned drilling.

Figure 1: 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program, Zones and Planned Drilling

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Qualified Persons

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor's Senior Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Tudor and Seabridge Land Use Conflict Update

As background, KSM Mining ULC ("KSM"), a subsidiary of Seabridge, has filed a permit amendment application for the construction and operation of the MTT with the Major Mines Office ("MMO") of British Columbia's Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals. The approximately 22-kilometer-long MTT, as currently conceived by KSM, is only partially permitted to date. Seabridge and KSM seek to develop and route the MTT directly through Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit. The MTT would also pierce Treaty Creek's Perfectstorm Zone, a promising new gold discovery which has potential to exceed the Goldstorm Deposit in both tonnes and grade.

Tudor highlights that the decision maker reviewing the permit amendment application for the MMO advised, in a letter to Seabridge dated April 9, 2026, the decision was made not to proceed to deliberate on KSM's permit amendment application in the absence of greater legal certainty regarding the interaction between the proposed MTT and the overlapping mineral titles held by Tudor. Of note, the decision maker indicated that the certainty could potentially be provided by a negotiated agreement between KSM and Tudor to resolve the conflict or a court ruling.

In order to preserve Tudor's rights as recorded holder of the mineral claims where the Treaty Creek Project is located, Tudor has filed two proceedings in the British Columbia courts:

A notice of civil claim, filed September 22, 2025 in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, against the Province asserting, among other things, that a conditional registration reserve (or "CRR") does not apply to Tudor's mineral claims and cannot grant rights to third parties that they did not otherwise have; and

A petition, filed October 3, 2025 in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, seeking, among other things, a judicial review of the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship's decision to grant Seabridge a License of Occupation covering certain of Tudor's claims.

Tudor had also previously filed an appeal of the decision of B.C.'s Gold Commissioner. This appeal was settled between Seabridge, Tudor, and the Province and the crux of the complaint is addressed in the two proceedings noted above.

Tudor's preference is to negotiate with the Province of British Columbia and Seabridge.

As of this writing, no court dates have been set for hearing these two actions.

About Treaty Creek Project

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway.

In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other recent gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones. A 10,000-meter plus drill program is planned to commence in May targeting the further exploration of these zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292384

Source: Tudor Gold Corp.