New cell architectures and multi-cut designs are receiving more attention as the PV industry adapts to shifting market needs. JA Solar's latest solutions reflect this shift, offering tailored approaches for different project environments.An increased focus on risk management and performance for PV energy projects has been matched with a rise in attention on TOPCon technology, new cell architectures, and multi-cut designs. In response, JA Solar is highlighting two of its TOPCon solar module solutions - DeepBlue 4.0 Pro and DeepBlue 5.0 - that are designed to address different project needs. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...