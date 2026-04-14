Yesterday, April 13, 2026, Stayble Therapeutics AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that the Company's board of directors has decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Stayble Therapeutics AB Short name STABL ISIN code: SE0013513652

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.