Suspension of Trading in Stayble Therapeutics AB at FNSE

2026-06-02T09:53:07Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Due to Other Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: Stayble Therapeutics AB, LEI: 549300WD23DE1US21868 Instrument: STABL SE0013513652 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified