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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 11:26
25,280 Euro
-1,63 % -0,420
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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25,30025,32013:30
25,30025,32013:30
PR Newswire
14.04.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Valmet Oyj: Valmet to publish its Interim Review for January - March 2026 on April 28, 2026

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 14, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Interim Review January - March 2026 will be published on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials will be available on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will host a results webcast in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.events.inderes.com/q1-2026 on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST).

President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will present the results. A recording will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

Participants may also join the news conference via a conference call by registering at:
https://events.inderes.com/valmet/q1-2026/dial-in

After registration, you will receive dial-in details and a conference ID. To ask a question during the call, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad.

All questions should be presented in English.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Instagram (IR)

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.