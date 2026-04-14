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WKN: A41U71 | ISIN: NO0013696799 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FZ0
Stuttgart
14.04.26 | 13:04
4,340 Euro
+0,46 % +0,020
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 11:18 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update March 2026

Operational Highlights March

  • Occupancy reached 76%, up 6% from last March, with one more roundtrip this year. Cabin nights increased by 20%.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by approximately 5% compared to March 2025.
  • Total ticket revenue increased by approximately 25% compared to March last year.
  • Operational onboard revenue grew by 27% compared to March last year.

Booking Position 2026

  • Solid booking trajectory, with 68% of 2026 capacity now booked - compared to 58% at the same time last year, around 10 percentage points (or 18% higher) ahead.
  • We target 10-15% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

  • 17% of 2027 capacity is booked, broadly in line with the same time last year.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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