Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update March 2026

Operational Highlights March

Occupancy reached 76%, up 6% from last March, with one more roundtrip this year. Cabin nights increased by 20%.

Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by approximately 5% compared to March 2025.

Total ticket revenue increased by approximately 25% compared to March last year.

Operational onboard revenue grew by 27% compared to March last year.

Booking Position 2026

Solid booking trajectory, with 68% of 2026 capacity now booked - compared to 58% at the same time last year, around 10 percentage points (or 18% higher) ahead.

We target 10-15% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

17% of 2027 capacity is booked, broadly in line with the same time last year.





*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114