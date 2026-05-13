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WKN: A41U71 | ISIN: NO0013696799 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FZ0
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:11
4,740 Euro
+4,41 % +0,200
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 10:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update April 2026

Operational Highlights April

  • Occupancy reached 73%, up 4% from last April, with one more roundtrip this year. Cabin nights increased by 18%.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 1% compared to April 2025.
  • Total ticket revenue increased by 19% compared to April last year.
  • Operational onboard revenue grew by 14% compared to April last year.

Booking Position 2026

  • Solid position for 2026, with 68% of capacity booked - compared to 60% at the same time last year, around 8 percentage points (or 14% higher) ahead.
  • Near-term booking patterns reflect seasonal group allotment cancellations, with recent geopolitical uncertainty potentially shifting some demand closer to departure.
  • We target 10-15% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

  • 20% of 2027 capacity is booked, broadly in line with the same time last year.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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