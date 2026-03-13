Anzeige
WKN: A41U71 | ISIN: NO0013696799 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FZ0
Stuttgart
13.03.26 | 10:46
4,410 Euro
+1,38 % +0,060
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.03.2026 07:24 Uhr
Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update February 2026

Operational Highlights February

  • Occupancy reached 73%, up from 64% last February, with one less roundtrip this year.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by about 10% compared to February 2025.
  • Total ticket revenue increased by about 15% compared to February last year.
  • Onboard sales grew by 6% compared to February last year.

Booking Position 2026

  • Solid booking trajectory, with 66% of 2026 capacity now booked - around 10 percentage points (or roughly 20%) ahead of the same time last year.
  • We target 10-15% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

  • 13% of 2027 capacity is booked, about 1% points or 10% ahead of same time last year.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
