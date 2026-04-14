Osisko Metals Incorporated: Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

NSR

Cut-off

(US$)



Tonnage

(Mt)



Strip

Ratio



Grade

Copper Metal

Resource

Cu (%) Mo (%) M lbs kt

M&I 0.09 5.95 2,342 1.03

0.23 0.014 12,000 5,444

Inferred 0.09 5.95 287 0.36 0.014 2,264 1,027

M&I 0.10 6.77 2,283 1.08

0.24 0.014 11,893 5,396

Inferred 0.10 6.77 280 0.36 0.015 2,252 1,022

M&I 0.11 7.59 2,218 1.14

0.24 0.015 11,759 5,335

Inferred 0.11 7.59 273 0.37 0.015 2,238 1,015

M&I 0.12 8.42 2,147 1.21

0.25 0.015 11,600 5,263

Inferred 0.12 8.42 265 0.38 0.015 2,222 1,008

M&I 0.13 9.24 2,070 1.29

0.25 0.015 11,416 5,180

Inferred 0.13 9.24 259 0.39 0.015 2,208 1,002

M&I 0.14 10.06 1,993 1.37

0.26 0.016 11,216 5,089

Inferred 0.14 10.06 253 0.39 0.015 2,194 995

M&I 0.15 10.89 1,912 1.47

0.26 0.016 10,995 4,989

Inferred 0.15 10.89 246 0.40 0.016 2,177 988

M&I 0.16 11.71 1,834 1.57

0.27 0.017 10,766 4,885

Inferred 0.16 11.71 239 0.41 0.016 2,158 979.3

M&I 0.17 12.53 1,755 1.69

0.27 0.017 10,522 4,774

Inferred 0.17 12.53 231 0.42 0.016 2,136 969

M&I 0.18 13.36 1,676 1.81

0.28 0.017 10,266 4,658

Inferred 0.18 13.36 224 0.43 0.016 2,116 960

M&I 0.19 14.18 1,597 1.94

0.28 0.018 9,997 4,536

Inferred 0.19 14.18 217 0.44 0.016 2,094 950

M&I 0.20 15.00 1,517 2.09

0.29 0.018 9,715 4,408

Inferred 0.20 15.00 208 0.45 0.016 2,068 938

Same footnotes as Table 1 apply to this table.

Table 3 - Whittle optimization parameters used for the Mineral Resource Estimate (all monetary values in US$; based on average mill throughput of 160,000 tonnes per day)

Economic Parameters U.S./Canada Exchange rate 1.35 Discount rate - 8.0% Cu Price $/lb $4.50 Mo Price $/lb $20.00 Ag Price $/oz $45.00 Refining Cu 'RC' $/lb $0.08 Refining Mo $/lb $0.00 Refining Ag $/oz $0.00 Royalty rate % NSR 2.40% Concentrate Costs Transport and loading costs (CAD$29.70) $/wmt $22.00 Shipping cost (CAD$89.44) $/wmt $66.25 Insurance and other costs (CAD$16.20) $/wmt $12.00 Smelter Treatment Cost Cu 'TC' $/dmt $80.00 Smelter Treatment Cost Cu 'TC' $/lb $0.34 Smelter Treatment Cost Mo 'TC' $/dmt $1,690.00 Smelter Treatment Cost Mo 'TC' $/lb $1.41 Concentrate Feed Concentrate Grade Cu - 25% Concentrate Moisture Cont. - 8% Concentrate Grade Mo - 58% Concentrate Moisture Cont. - 8% Payables Payable Cu - 96.5% Payable Mo - 98.0% Payable Ag - 75.0% Recovery and Dilution Factors Avg. Cu Recovery* (variable with grade) - 91% Avg. Mo Recovery - 72% Avg. Ag Recovery - 65% Mining Dilution (Whittle) - 0% Mining Recovery (Whittle) - 100% Mineralized Material Base Costs Processing Cost $/milled $4.15 % of rehandling - 10.00% Stockpile Rehandle $/milled $0.16 G&A $/milled $0.90 Total $/milled - 5.21 Mining Costs Mined rock centre of gravity cost $/mined $2.00 Dump mining $1.30 Incremental mining cost $/mined/15m $0.05 NSR Calculations (before royalties) NSR Cu $/t $21.42 NSR Mo $/t $4.88 NSR Ag $/t $1.14 Total NSR $/t - 27.44 Copper Cut-Off grades Mineralized material base cost $/t $5.21 Mining cost $/mined $2.00 Transport and Smelt cost $/t $1.87 Royalties cost $/t $0.66 Total cost $/t - 9.74 Cu Break-Even Cut-Off Grade % Cu 0.111% Mill Cut-Off value $/t $7.74 Cu Mill Cut-Off Grade % Cu 0.088% Geotechnical Parameters IRA slope in rock degrees 48 Net Payability Net payability Cu - 87.1% Net payability Mo - 91.0% Net payability Ag - 75.0%

*The mill cut-off decreases to approximately $5.95/t at lower grades (e.g., 0.09% Cu and 0.008% Mo), as lower recoveries and payable metal reduce the effective transport and smelting costs per tonne, resulting in a lower cut-off value. Results presented above are with average grades of 0.27% Cu and 0.017% Mo.



Other parameters used for the Mineral Resource Estimate include:

Resources are presented as undiluted and in situ for an open-pit scenario and are considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The constraining pit shell was developed using overall pit slopes of 48 degrees in bedrock and overburden. The pit optimization to develop the resource-constraining pit shells was performed using Geovia Whittle 2022 software.

The MRE model was prepared using Leapfrog Edge v. 2025.3.1 and is based on 2,793 drill holes and 208,043 samples. The drill hole database includes recent drilling totalling 159,212 metres in 238 drill holes (Osisko Metals 2022-2025) and incorporates historical drill holes totalling 570,422 metres in 2,555 drill holes (Glencore Canada 2019, Xstrata 2011-2012, Noranda 1998 and earlier). Drill hole data verification was performed by verifying the coherence of the information but not its correctness; original logs and laboratory certificates were only available for 2011, 2012, 2019, and 2022 to 2025 drill holes. The cut-off date for the drill hole database was January 17, 2026. The model included 17 mineralized domains, one comprising the Copper Mountain stockwork zone and 16 others defined by stratabound mineralization in skarn and porcellanites. Higher grade domains in the skarn horizons (greater than 1% Cu) were also separated into eight subdomains with hard boundaries to avoid "grade smearing" in surrounding lower-grade lithologies during interpolation.

Composites of 5 to 10 metre lengths were created inside the mineralization volumes. A total of 40,142 composites were generated. High-grade capping was done on the composited assay data. Composites were capped at 2.3% for Cu, 0.20% for Mo, and at 10g/t for Ag in the Copper Mountain stockwork zone, from 1.70% to 12.50% Cu, from 0.025% to 0.30% Mo, and from 15g/t to 85g/t Ag in the skarn and/or massive sulfide domains, and from 1.00% to 2.00% Cu, from 0.03% to 0.50% Mo, and from 10g/t to 60g/t Ag in the porcellanite domains.

Pit-constrained Mineral Resources for the base case are reported at a lower cut-off grade of 0.16 % CuEq in sulfide within a conceptual pit shell based on a 0.09% CuEq lower cut-off. The cut-off grades will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis considering future prevailing market conditions and costs.

Contained copper in the resource includes sulfide copper only and soluble (oxide and carbonate) copper from surface oxidized zones was excluded. It was assumed for this MRE that only the copper contained in sulfides could have economical potential.

Specific gravity values were estimated using data available in the historical drill holes as well as the 2022 to 2025 Osisko drilling. A total of 57,023 SG values were compiled, and values were interpolated for most of the mineralized solids and a fixed value was used where the scarcity of the data did not allow for interpolation; the SG values range from 2.46 to 3.99, and the average value is 2.77 tonnes/cubic metre. Surrounding barren lithologies were assigned the average specific gravity value from all measured samples.

The modelled base case pit shell measures 2,300 X 3,200 metres and reaches a maximum depth of approximately 1,150 metres.

Grade model resource estimation was calculated from drill hole data using an ordinary kriging (OK) interpolation method in a sub-blocked model using blocks measuring 15m x 15m x 15m in size and sub-blocks down to 1m x 1m x 1m.

The Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource categories are constrained to areas where drill spacing is less than 60 metres, 120 metres, and 300 metres, respectively, and show reasonable geological and grade continuity.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

The mineral resources disclosed in this news release conform to standards and guidelines in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and were prepared by independent qualified persons for purposes of NI 43-101. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological data is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling. The technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, including the mineral resources for the Gaspé Copper Project contained in this news release, will be delivered and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile within 45 days of the date of this news release.

Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate and other scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by independent qualified persons for purposes of NI 43-101: Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo., of PLR Resources Inc. with contributions from François Le Moal, P.Eng., of G-Mining for cut-off grade and Pit Shell optimization and Christian Laroche, P.Eng., from Synectiq, for metallurgical parameters.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses, including insertion of blanks and standards in the sample stream. Drill core is drilled in HQ or NQ diameter and securely transported to its core processing facility on site, where it is logged, cut and sampled. Samples selected for assay are sealed and shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Sudbury. Sample preparation details (code PREP-31DH) are available on the ALS Canada website. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for Cu, Mo, and Ag.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine site is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.83 Bt averaging 0.32% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 239 Mt averaging 0.46% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see this news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, NWT, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometres of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Don Njegovan, President

Email: info@osiskometals.com

Phone: (416) 500-4129

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the tax treatment of the FT Units; the timing of incurring the Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the ability to advance Gaspé Copper to a construction decision (if at all); the ability to increase the Company's trading liquidity and enhance its capital markets presence; the potential re-rating of the Company; the ability for the Company to unlock the full potential of its assets and achieve success; the ability for the Company to create value for its shareholders; the advancement of the Pine Point project; the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.