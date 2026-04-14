Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged New-Sense Geophysics Ltd. ("NSG") to conduct a high-resolution helicopter-borne geophysical survey over its Illapel Copper Project, located approximately 20 km northeast of Illapel in the Coquimbo Region of north-central Chile.

NSG brings over three decades of global experience in airborne geophysics and has conducted extensive surveys across the Andes for major mining companies and government agencies, with a strong track record of delivering high-quality data in complex terrains.

"Contracting New-Sense Geophysics represents a key step in advancing the Illapel Copper Project. Chile remains one of the world's premier copper jurisdictions, and Illapel is positioned within a highly prospective geological corridor," said Vikas Ranjan, President and Co-Founder of Vortex Metals.

New-Sense Geophysics will deploy a helicopter-borne system utilizing an AS350 B3 platform, specifically suited for high-altitude and rugged terrain typical of the Andean foothills. The program is expected to generate high-quality magnetic and radiometric datasets, along with VLF measurements, to map lithology, alteration zones, and structural controls associated with copper mineralization, forming a critical component of the Company's strategy to systematically advance the project toward high potential drill targets

The survey is expected to:

Support and validate existing geological mapping

Identify structural corridors and alteration systems

Refine targeting of Manto-type stratabound deposits

Generate prioritized targets for follow-up exploration, including drilling

The Illapel Project is situated within Chile's Coastal Metallogenic Belt, a highly prospective geological domain that hosts numerous copper deposits, including Manto-type stratabound systems and iron oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) mineralization. This belt is characterized by structurally controlled mineralization and strong alteration signatures, making it highly amenable to modern geophysical targeting techniques.

Strategic Outlook

This program represents a significant step forward in Vortex Metals' exploration strategy, positioning the Company to unlock value through data-driven discovery in one of the world's most established copper-producing regions. The Company believes that integrating modern geophysical techniques with its geological framework will enhance exploration efficiency and accelerate the path toward next phase of drilling and resource discovery.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company cautions that mineralization on, or production from, neighbouring properties is no guarantee of the existence of similar mineralization or a guarantee of future production from the Illapel Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292295

Source: Vortex Metals Inc.