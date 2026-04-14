BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 April 2026 were:

656.17p Capital only

658.17p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.