

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $5.253 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $4.894 billion, or $1.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $21.446 billion from $20.149 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.253 Bln. vs. $4.894 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $21.446 Bln vs. $20.149 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News