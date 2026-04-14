Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources Announces Amended Terms for Its U.S. Uranium Portfolio Lease Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRD0) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully renegotiated the payment terms associated with its previously announced lease agreement for its U.S. uranium projects, originally disclosed in a press release dated April 14, 2025. The revised terms provide the Company with enhanced financial flexibility while maintaining its rights and interests in the underlying assets.

Amended Payment Terms

Under the updated agreement, Gamma will satisfy its upcoming obligations as follows:

US$20,000 payable on or before April 14, 2026 (anniversary payment)

US$50,000 payable on or before May 14, 2026

US$50,000 payable on or before June 14, 2026

US$180,000 payable on or before July 14, 2026 (90 days from the anniversary date)

1,000,000 common shares of Gamma, to be issued as soon as practical

These revised terms replace the previously scheduled lump-sum payment and reflect a mutually agreed restructuring with the counterparty.

The issuance of common shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The renegotiation aligns Gamma's near-term cash commitments with its broader capital allocation strategy, allowing the Company to continue advancing its U.S. uranium portfolio while preserving financial flexibility.

Gamma is currently advancing exploration activities across its U.S. uranium portfolio, including its Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico and Green River Project in Utah. Ongoing work is focused on refining target areas through data compilation and interpretation, permitting, and field-based programs designed to support drill targeting.

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that includes historic uranium resources in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the unprecedented policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape, and help meet this demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

For Further Information

Mr. Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, President and CEO

Email: gabriel@gammaresourcesltd.com

Tel: (833) 854-6826

www.gammaresourcesltd.com

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements made in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gamma Resources LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gamma-resources-announces-amended-terms-for-its-u.s.-uranium-portfolio-lease-agre-1157270