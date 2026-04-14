

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated in March to the highest level in six months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose at a faster pace of 9.9 percent year-on-year in March, after February's 7-month low of 9.3 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2025.



Services costs continued to grow sharply by 11.1 percent from last year. The annual price growth in non-food products accelerated to 10.9 percent from 9.4 percent, while that in food items eased slightly to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed 9.0 percent annually in March versus an 8.3 percent growth in the prior month.



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