

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to near 5-week high of 0.5902 against the U.S. dollar and 93.78 against the yen, from early lows of 0.5857 and 93.23, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 1.9987 from an early low of 2.0080.



The kiwi edged up to 1.2043 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 1.2092.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen, 1.95 against the euro and 1.18 against the aussie.



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