

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 0.7122 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 0.9797 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 0.7077 and 0.9757, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to 113.13 and 1.6565 from early lows of 112.62 and 1.6618, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.72 against the greenback, 0.99 against the loonie, 115.00 against the yen and 1.63 against the euro.



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