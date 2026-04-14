

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 1.3756 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 1.6238 against the euro, from early lows of 1.3790 and 1.6209, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie advanced to 115.60 from an early low of 115.33.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.38 against the greenback, 1.63 against the euro and 117.00 against the yen.



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