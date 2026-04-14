

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.1799 against the euro, nearly a 2-month low of 1.3552 against the pound and more than a 1-month low of 0.7801 against the yen, from early highs of 1.1756, 1.3504 and 0.7839, respectively.



Against the yen, the greenback slid to a 5-day low of 158.81 from an early high of 159.34.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.18 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc and 157.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News