

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved as markets priced in the potential for Middle East peace negotiations and a positive outcome to end the U.S.-Iran war.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a strong positive note.



The Dollar Index has shed more than a quarter percent. Sovereign bond yields eased across regions.



Amidst a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, both the crude oil benchmarks are trading below the flatline on an overnight basis. Gold and silver are trading in positive territory. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,177.50, down 0.09% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,894.40, up 0.12% Germany's DAX at 23,952.78, up 0.86% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,577.97, down 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 8,277.28, up 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,955.35, up 0.85% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 57,880.00, up 2.44% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,970.80, up 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,026.63, up 0.95% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,872.32, up 0.82% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,967.75, up 2.74%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1794, up 0.30% GBP/USD at 1.3552, up 0.38% USD/JPY at 158.86, down 0.37% AUD/USD at 0.7120, up 0.38% USD/CAD at 1.3757, down 0.25% Dollar Index at 98.10, down 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.287%, down 0.21% Germany at 3.0586%, down 0.98% France at 3.701%, down 1.10% U.K. at 4.8340%, down 0.78% Japan at 2.418%, down 2.22%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $99.02, down 0.34%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $97.27, down 1.83%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,797.97, up 0.64%. Silver Futures (May) at $77.72, up 2.71%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $74,596.13, up 5.42% Ethereum at $2,384.17, up 9.23% BNB at $618.73, up 3.53% XRP at $1.37, up 3.43% Solana at $86.28, up 5.47%



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