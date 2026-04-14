

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 36-year low of 187.54 against the euro and an 18-year low of 215.48 against the pound, from early highs of 187.09 and 214.91, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to nearly a 5-week low of 203.90 from an early high of 203.02.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the euro, 216.00 against the pound and 204.00 against the franc.



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