

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax, Inc. (KMX) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $120.7 million or $0.85 per share, compared to net income of $89.9 million or $0.58 per share, prior year. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $141.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Net sales and operating revenues were $5.95 billion, compared to $6.00 billion, prior year. Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 303,969, an increase of 0.7%.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, CarMax shares are down 6.85 percent to $45.70.



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