Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) (OTC: CHCRF) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, announced today that it will participate in the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference take place April 21-22, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Cheelcare's CEO, Eugene Cherny and VP of Growth, Allan Boyd will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and industry stakeholders throughout the conference.

Details on presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM ET

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together American, Canadian, and international investors interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive corporate updates from leading Canadian publicly traded and private companies through formal presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry, and capital markets professionals who perform deep diligence. Combined with a creative and entrepreneurial approach, this expertise assists clients in achieving meaningful monetization events.

Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide services including capital raising, mergers and acquisitions advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292173

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.