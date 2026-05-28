Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) (OTC: CHCRF) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") has officially granted Canadian Patent No. 3090535 covering core technologies underlying the Company's Companion platform, further strengthening Cheelcare's intellectual property portfolio.

The patent, titled Chair-Drive Interface Assembly, Wheelchair and/or Drive, was originally filed on August 19, 2020 and issued on May 26, 2026. The patent term extends 20 years from the original filing date. A corresponding U.S. patent related to Companion technologies was previously granted following a filing made on August 18, 2020.

The patent protects core interface technologies that enable the Companion power assist system to securely integrate with a manual wheelchair while remaining portable and easy for users to operate independently. The Company believes the Canadian patent, together with previously granted U.S. patent protection and additional pending filings associated with the Companion and Curio platforms, further strengthens Cheelcare's intellectual property portfolio and supports the long-term commercialization of its mobility solutions. Management believes the Company's expanding intellectual property portfolio supports long-term product differentiation as reimbursement-supported access and commercial adoption continue to grow.

"The Companion platform represents years of focused engineering and product development aimed at improving mobility and independence for manual wheelchair users," said Eugene Cherny, Chief Executive Officer of Cheelcare. "Securing patent protection in both Canada and the United States is an important milestone as we continue expanding reimbursement-supported access, growing dealer relationships, and expanding commercialization across North America."

The patent grant follows Cheelcare's previously reported back-to-back record Companion booking months in March and April 2026, alongside continued growth in RFQ activity, which management views as a leading indicator of future demand. Management believes this momentum reflects expanding reimbursement-supported access following U.S. Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement eligibility and Ontario Assistive Devices Program ("ADP") funding approval for the Companion platform in both the United States and Canada.

The Companion is currently supported by a growing dealer network that includes more than 500 dealer locations globally, including major North American dealer networks, and is available at more than 20 U.S. Veterans Affairs medical centers. Management believes increasing RFQ activity, expanding dealer engagement, and record booking growth reflect continued adoption of the Companion platform across North America.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

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Source: Cheelcare Inc.