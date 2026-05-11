Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) (OTC: CHCRF) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, today announced preliminary record monthly bookings for April 2026 for its Companion power assist product line, representing the second consecutive month for record bookings for growth.

Bookings for April 2026 increased 147% year-over-year and 38.5% compared to March 2026, representing the second consecutive month of record Companion bookings. Management also reported a significant increase in Request for Quotations ("RFQs") across North America, which the Company views as a leading indicator of future demand and sales activity.

The accelerating momentum follows Cheelcare's previously announced achievement of the U.S. Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement eligibility for the Companion platform in January 2026, which expanded insurance-funded access to the product and reduced reliance on private-pay purchasing. Since that milestone, the Company has seen increasing engagement from dealers, clinicians, therapists, and funding agencies across multiple jurisdictions.

The Company also reported continued acceleration in Request for Quotations ("RFQs"), with April 2026 RFQ activity increasing approximately 64% compared to March 2026 and more than doubling relative to January 2026. Management views RFQs as an important leading indicator of future bookings and revenue activity.

"We believe we are now beginning to see the early impact of the reimbursement and clinical adoption groundwork the Company has spent years building," said Eugene Cherny, Chief Executive Officer of Cheelcare. "The combination of back-to-back record booking months, increasing RFQ activity, and growing reimbursement-supported access is encouraging and may represent the beginning of a new growth curve for the Companion platform."

Bookings represent customer purchase orders received during the period and may not align directly with revenue recognized under IFRS accounting standards due to production timing, shipment schedules, and other revenue recognition factors. Management expects a substantial portion of bookings to convert into future revenue.

Cheelcare also continued to expand its industry presence during the quarter through participation in several major mobility and rehabilitation conferences and events, including the Abilities Expo Los Angeles, Abilities Expo New York, and the Canadian Seating and Mobility Conference ("CSMC") East. The Company believes these events continue to strengthen relationships with clinicians, therapists, dealers, and end users while increasing awareness of the Companion and Curio product platforms.

At CSMC East, Occupational Therapist and Cheelcare board member Sheila Buck, B.Sc.(OT), Reg.OT(Ont.), of Therapy NOW, presented on the real-world application of Cheelcare's mobility technologies and their impact on independence and mobility outcomes for users.

"With expanding reimbursement access, increasing commercial activity, and growing market awareness, we believe Cheelcare is well positioned entering fiscal 2026," added Cherny.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296835

Source: Cheelcare Inc.