Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) (FSE: QJ4) ("Auric" or the "Company") announces its intention to voluntarily adopt the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR Pilot Program allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. As a result, the Company will no longer be required to prepare and file interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its three-month and nine-month periods. By adopting the SAR Pilot Program, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting while maintaining its commitment to providing timely and transparent disclosure to shareholders.

The Company's financial year end is October 31. The Company will not file interim financial statements and related MD&A for the nine-month period ending July 31, 2026 and its three-month period ending January 31, 2027, and the nine-month and three-month periods going forward. Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR Pilot Program, it will announce it in a future news release. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of October 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of April 30).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR Pilot Program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over 12 months and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

Auric is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in mineral properties covering over 26,500 hectares across multiple mineralized corridors in the English Lake Project, Otter Lake Project and Kan Project in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada. The Company also holds the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Goodeye Property, located southwest of the town of Rossland, British Columbia, Canada, consisting of three contiguous Mineral Claims covering approximately 1,907 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division of British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, statements respecting the filing of various financial statements and related MD&A, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292341

Source: Auric Minerals Corp.