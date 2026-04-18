Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) (FSE: QJ4) ("Auric" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated April 2, 2026, it has filed an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its previously announced listed issuer financing exemption offering (the "LIFE Offering").

The LIFE Offering will now be conducted in reliance on Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Amended Offering Document reflects a revision to the terms of the warrants to be issued under the LIFE Offering.

Pursuant to the amendment, the exercise period of the warrants underlying the units has been revised to provide that the warrants will be exercisable for a period of 24 months, commencing on the date that is 60 days following the date of issuance of such warrants.

All other terms of the LIFE Offering remain as previously disclosed, except as amended by the Amended Offering Document.

The Amended Offering Document is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and should be reviewed by prospective investors prior to making an investment decision.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

Auric is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in mineral properties covering over 26,500 hectares across multiple mineralized corridors in the English Lake Project, Otter Lake Project and Kan Project in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada. The Company also holds the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Goodeye Property, located southwest of the town of Rossland, British Columbia, Canada, consisting of three contiguous Mineral Claims covering approximately 1,907 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division of British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, statements respecting completion of the LIFE Offering, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293219

Source: Auric Minerals Corp.