Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced a new partnership with Aven Hospitality. The agreement brings Klarna's flexible payment options to the 10,000 hotels connected to Aven Hospitality's Booking Engine, offering travelers more choice and their favorite payment method.

Today, nearly 7 in 10 travelers pay for their trips with a credit card, racking up interest before they've even packed a bag. Hotel stays are no exception. Whether it's a family planning a summer vacation, a couple booking a special getaway, or a student organizing a weekend trip, cardholders have long defaulted to the same habit: put travel on credit and worry about the bill when it arrives. With Klarna integrated into Aven's Booking Engine, travelers have a smarter alternative: pay in full, split into interest-free installments, or choose longer-term financing, with transparent terms and no surprise bill at the end of the month.

As travel demand continues to grow and consumers look for more flexible ways to manage larger expenses, bringing flexible payment options to travel is becoming increasingly important. By expanding into one of the highest-value categories in commerce, Klarna is enabling hotels to capture more bookings while giving travelers greater control over how they pay.

"Hotel stays are among the largest expenses travelers book in a single transaction, and until now, the default way to pay has been to put it on a credit card and carry a revolving balance," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "With Klarna integrated into Aven's Booking Engine, travelers can pay in full, split the cost into interest-free installments, or choose longer-term financing real flexibility, from the moment they book."

"Flexibility is no longer a perk in the guest journey it's an expectation that begins at the moment of booking," said Ethan Wiseman, Head of Distribution, Product Management at Aven Hospitality. "By integrating Klarna into Aven's Booking Engine, we're empowering hotels to meet those expectations at scale while giving travelers more choice and control in how they pay."

The integration will launch across the US, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Norway, and Finland, with additional markets expected to roll out over the course of the year.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About Aven Hospitality

Aven Hospitality, formerly Sabre Hospitality Solutions, is an independent global technology and SaaS leader in the hospitality industry, powering how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences. SynXis, the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, coordinates hotel information across 600+ integrations to ensure accuracy, consistency, and competitiveness wherever travelers discover, compare, and book. Trusted by 35,000+ hotels across 190+ countries, Aven Hospitality serves as the connective layer behind many of the world's most iconic brands, simplifying complexity behind the scenes so hoteliers can operate with confidence today and stay ready for what's next.

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Category: Partnership News

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