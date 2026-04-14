

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation increased more than initially estimated in March, the latest data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 4.1 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in February. In the flash estimate, the inflation rate was 3.9 percent.



The rise in inflation was mainly driven by a 5.8 rebound in transport costs, linked to rising fuel costs caused by the Middle East crisis.



Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 4.1 percent from 3.6 percent, while the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent. Data showed that information and communication costs were 2.7 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in March after rising 0.4 percent in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 2.8 percent annually in March versus 2.1 percent in February. Monthly, the HICP increased 1.0 percent.



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