Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Strategic Milestone on Advanced Laser Shield Anti Drone System

Integrated effort leverages group-wide expertise to develop break through counter-UAS capabilities

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced a key milestone in its joint initiative with LASE Group companies, successfully reaching the prototype stage of its advanced laser-based anti-drone system.

The LASE Group of companies - Laser Photonics, Quantum Technology Inc. (QTI), Fonon Drone Shield System (DSS), and Fonon Technology Inc (FTI) - are collaboratively leading the design, development, and manufacturing of this advanced solution, aimed at addressing rapidly evolving aerial security threats. The prototype assembly follows the completion of initial testing, during which the system demonstrated its capability to neutralize a Class 1 drone through laser engagement, validating key performance objectives.

The integrated prototype system will combine advanced detection, tracking, and neutralization capabilities into a unified, military-grade platform. Utilizing a visual infrared "dome" detection methodology, the system is designed to provide wide-area situational awareness and enable rapid identification of drone threats. The anti-drone system will neutralize threats through its laser subsystem - engineered to provide precise, scalable, and effective mitigation of unauthorized aerial targets.

The "controlled takedown" module of the laser subsystem will be developed based on the LASE Group remote object removal expertise and enhanced by advanced nonlinear electro-optical systems, which are expected to play a critical role in enhancing system performance and reliability.

"This joint initiative reflects LASE Group's commitment to advancing high-performance defense technologies through strategic integration of capabilities across its portfolio," said Wayne Tupola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "By combining expertise in photonics, quantum technologies, and defense-grade systems, we are positioning ourselves to deliver a highly differentiated solution in the rapidly growing counter-drone market.

"In addition, as part of the LSAD program, Laser Photonics has submitted technical drawings and system documentation to U.S. Special Operations Command in support of REPTILE 26, the USSOCOM Counter-Unmanned Systems experiment, and to Naval Special Warfare Command under its Commercial Solutions Opening, demonstrating the company's active engagement with special operations forces requirements."

The project underscores LASE Group's broader strategy to accelerate innovation and commercialization across defense and security applications through collaboration, shared intellectual property, and integrated go-to-market capabilities.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-announces-strategic-milestone-on-advanced-laser-shield-1157328