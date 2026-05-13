Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Unveil Portable DefenseTech Laser Cleaners for On-the-Go Rust Removal

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today announced the availability of field-ready, high-tech portable laser systems for equipment maintenance to the Department of Defense and military services.

Engineered for on-the-go surface preparation, the DefenseTech MRLS Portable Finishing Laser 1020 (DTMF-1020) defends against the relentless corrosion and organic buildup that threatens critical marine and military infrastructure.

The Modern Alternative to Abrasives in a Compact and Agile Form Built for the Field

Maintaining maritime and military assets in harsh environments is a perpetual struggle. The DTMF-1020 replaces outdated chemical and abrasive methods with precision laser ablation. These dual-axis, air-cooled pulsed fiber laser systems allow personnel to perform meticulous surface preparation without hazardous additives or secondary waste.

The DTMF-1020 is housed in a lightweight, weatherproof case designed for the rigors of in-field operations. The handheld laser gun enables operators to navigate intricate surfaces and tight quarters on vessels and infrastructure.

Key Advantages:

Small Form Factor: A lightweight build designed for on-the-go maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations.

Precision Performance: Dual-axis beam technology provides optimal coverage on uneven surfaces and complex geometries.

Operational Efficiency: Delivers precise contaminant removal, minimizing risk of damage to base substrate.

Safety First: A Class IV laser instrument featuring integrated emergency stops, key switches, interlocks, and emission indicators for secure operation in defense environments.

Eco-Friendly: Eliminates the need for grit blasting or chemical stripping, drastically reducing the logistical footprint of maintenance operations.

DTMF-1020 Technical Specifications

Parameter Specification Strip Rate ~24 ft² per hour Operational Voltage 110V | 60Hz | 15A Cooling Air-Cooled Form Factor Portable, Weatherproof Case

Whether performing on-the-spot repairs or systematic surface conditioning, Fonon Technologies' technology ensures critical assets remain in peak operational condition.

Management Commentary

"The DTMF-1020 reflects our continued commitment to delivering innovative, field-ready laser solutions that address the real-world maintenance challenges facing our military and government customers," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "By partnering with Fonon Technologies to bring portable, high-precision laser systems to the defense sector, we are expanding our DefenseTech product portfolio and reinforcing our position as a leader in laser-based surface preparation. We believe this technology not only enhances operational readiness but also aligns with the sustainability goals of the Department of Defense."

"Legacy maintenance methods are becoming a liability, and we are excited to bring a solution to market that directly addresses that challenge," said Matt Kime, VP of Government Sales at Fonon Technologies. "The DTMF-1020 replaces needle guns, chemical baths, and sandblasters with elite laser precision, effectively eliminating complex maintenance challenges. This product represents an important expansion of the DefenseTech portable laser lineup, and we look forward to continuing to add to Laser Photonics' growing family of field-ready systems that deliver real operational value to our defense and government customers."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-fonon-technologies-unveil-portable-defensetech-las-1166407