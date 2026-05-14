Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Present Laser Blaster Cabinet for Safe Manual Laser Cleaning

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today announced the DTMF-4020 - a laser cleaning cabinet designed for CDRH Class I safe handheld operation.

The DefenseTech Blaster Cabinet 4020 (DTMF-4020) utilizes the structural design of a conventional sandblasting cabinet to provide a controlled environment for laser cleaning. The system features a fully enclosed workspace equipped with integrated heavy-duty rubber gloves, allowing the operator to manually operate a handheld laser gun.

Precision Cleaning in a Sealed, Safe Environment

In this configuration, components are precisely stripped of oxides, coatings, and corrosion within a sealed environment. Because the system is fully contained, it eliminates the need for specialized PPE, such as laser safety goggles or heavy-duty respiratory gear. Furthermore, the process removes the dust, secondary waste, and substrate damage associated with abrasive blasting. All generated fumes and particulates are captured by an integrated extraction system.

Specifically engineered for defense and military MRO, the DTMF-4020 provides a clean, efficient solution for treating critical components without the refill costs or environmental impact of mechanical blasting.

Management Commentary

"The DTMF-4020 demonstrates the continued innovation coming from our LASE Group of Companies partner, Fonon Technologies, as we work together to expand the DefenseTech product portfolio," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "By combining the familiar form factor of a blasting cabinet with advanced laser cleaning technology, we are providing defense and industrial customers with a safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional surface preparation methods. We believe this product further strengthens our competitive position in the growing market for laser-based MRO solutions."

"Our goal was to take the proven ergonomics of the blasting cabinet and eliminate its greatest drawbacks: the dust, the noise, and the intensive PPE requirements," said Matt Kime, VP of Government Sales at Fonon Technologies. "With the DTMF-4020, we've created a system where precision cleaning and operator safety are integrated into a single, sealed environment that meets CDRH Class I safety standards. We are excited to bring this product to our defense and government customers, and we look forward to continuing to grow the DefenseTech lineup alongside Laser Photonics."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-fonon-technologies-present-laser-blaster-cabinet-f-1166897