Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Invited to Present Laser Shield Anti-Drone System at Special Operations Forces Week

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today announced by-invitation-only presentations of their Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD) prototype to Defense Directorate Program Executive Offices (PEOs) at Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week May 18-21 in Tampa, FL.

The PEOs and other entities requesting presentations include:

PEO Fixed Wing

PEO SOF Warrior

PEO SOF Sustainment Activities

PEO Rotary Wing

PEO Maritime

United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM)

Addressing Next-Generation Threats With Directed Energy

The LSAD is a transportable directed-energy system for defense against small unmanned aerial systems (UAS). By utilizing a high-density laser beam, the LSAD provides rapid, precise, and cost-effective interception of unauthorized drones of Groups 1 - 2. The Company believes that in its current system prototyping and extended-range trials phase, the LSAD represents a significant leap forward in layered defense capabilities.

Accelerating Defense Innovation

In addition to these by-invitation-only briefings, Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies will deliver presentations to a wide array of defense stakeholders in Accelerator Alley. This specialized pavilion is a unique feature of SOF Week that aims to introduce innovators in defense technologies to Department of Defense (DOD) organizations to explore potential product integration and program cooperation.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to be invited to present our LSAD technology to prominent PEOs and STRATCOM at SOF Week," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "As we advance through our extended-range trials, we are ready to showcase a directed-energy solution that delivers the precision, speed, and cost-per-shot economics required to fill this critical capability gap and protect our warfighters."

"SOF Week and Accelerator Alley offer the perfect stage to demonstrate our projects in development directly to key DOD decision-makers," said Matt Kime, VP of Government Sales at Fonon Technologies. "We believe that our LSAD technology represents the future of force protection, and we look forward to exploring product integration and program cooperation efforts that will accelerate its deployment to the front lines."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-fonon-technologies-invited-to-present-laser-shield-1168156