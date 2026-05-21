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WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.05.26 | 15:48
0,865 US-Dollar
-0,67 % -0,006
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Highlight Compact Laser Marking Solution for Defense Logistics Support

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today highlighted its compact laser marking solution for the permanent marking of components and infrastructure in military environments.

The DefenseTech MRLS Marking Laser 5010 (DTMM-5010) is a portable, maintenance-free fiber laser marking system purpose-built for defense logistics and field operations. Utilizing high-precision 1064 nm fiber laser technology with Q-switching capability, the system delivers permanent, tamper-resistant marks on both metal and non-metal surfaces without the use of consumables such as inks, labels, or chemical etchants. Marks produced by the DTMM-5010 are engineered to withstand heavy use, extreme temperatures, and harsh environmental wear, ensuring reliable part identification and traceability throughout an asset's lifecycle. The compact, self-contained unit requires minimal operator training and limited personal protective equipment (PPE), making it well-suited for rapid deployment in logistics depots, maintenance facilities, and forward operating environments. The DTMM-5010 is designed and manufactured in Lake Mary, Florida, with globally sourced components.

DTMM-5010 Technical Specifications

  • Marking Depth: 100 micron

  • Laser Source: 1064 nm

  • Safety: CDRH Class IV

  • Operating Mode: Q-Switching

  • Marking Area: 2 in sq - 4 in sq

  • Controls: Windows-Based Interface

Management Commentary

"The DTMM-5010 addresses a critical need in defense logistics: the ability to permanently and reliably mark components and assets in the field without the cost and complexity of traditional marking methods," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "As the Department of Defense continues to prioritize supply chain integrity and asset traceability, we believe laser-based marking systems like the DTMM-5010 represent a key offering for the Company's DefenseTech portfolio. This product further reinforces our strategy of developing purpose-built laser solutions that solve real operational challenges for our military and government customers. Together with Fonon Technologies, we are well positioned to capture end market demand."

For more information about the DTMM-5010 or the full lineup of laser systems for defense and military applications, please visit fonon.us/fonon-products.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
LASE@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-fonon-technologies-highlight-compact-laser-marking-1169040

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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