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WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.06.26 | 22:00
0,928 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics' Laser Shield Anti-Drone System Selected by Department of War Under MEIA Vulcan Call for Solutions

LSAD recognized as a top submission in the Counter C5ISR-T category; Company invited to exclusive technical exchange with government engineers

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today announced that its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) system has been selected by the Department of War under the Mission Engineering and Integration Activity (MEIA) Vulcan Call for Solutions. The LSAD was recognized as one of the top submissions in the Counter C5ISR-T category following a rigorous review by government mission engineering and technical teams.

As a result of this selection, the Company has been invited to participate in an exclusive one-on-one technical exchange with government engineers from the MEIA Missions, Capabilities, and Analysis Team (MCAT) at the upcoming Industry Technical Exchange Meeting. The gated evaluation session is focused on deep technical validation, scalability, and mission alignment of selected defense solutions.

The MEIA Vulcan Call for Solutions is a competitive government evaluation process designed to identify and advance mission-relevant technologies across key defense capability areas. Selection represents a significant milestone in the evaluation pipeline, with capabilities that advance beyond the technical exchange having the potential to be considered for follow-on prototyping, experimentation, and transition support.

Management Commentary

"This selection by the Department of War validates the mission relevance and readiness of our LSAD directed-energy technology," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Being recognized as a top submission and invited to a direct technical exchange with government engineers reinforces our confidence that the LSAD is well-positioned to address critical counter unmanned aerial system (UAS) capability gaps for our warfighters."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
LASE@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-laser-shield-anti-drone-system-selected-by-department-1171819

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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