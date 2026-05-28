Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Expands into Precision Medical Device Manufacturing with Custom Laser Drilling System Order from Johnson & Johnson

$250K Development System Order from Johnson & Johnson Represents Entry into Medical Device Manufacturing; Successful Validation Could Enable Broader Deployment Across Manufacturing Lines

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced that its subsidiary, CMS Laser, has received a $250K order from Johnson & Johnson for a custom on-the-fly (OTF) laser drilling system with integrated vision. Built on the latest advancements in laser material processing technology, the standalone system will be deployed in a reduced-capability configuration for validation within a precision drilling application in the medical device sector, marking the Company's entry into a new high-value end market within an established commercial partnership.

The order represents an initial development and validation engagement, with the system to be deployed at a third-party component manufacturer supporting Johnson & Johnson's operations. The relationship between Johnson & Johnson and CMS Laser spans more than 30 years, and this order marks the first engagement with Johnson & Johnson's medical device operations, opening a broader addressable market within the partnership. Successful validation of the development system has the potential to enable future deployment of additional, more complex systems across Johnson & Johnson's manufacturing lines, as well as broader adoption in medical manufacturing applications.

The custom OTF drilling system is purpose-built for high-precision, drilling-on-the-fly applications where speed, accuracy, and repeatability are critical. The integrated vision system enables real-time alignment and quality verification, ensuring consistent results across high-volume production runs. The system is designed and manufactured at the Company's facilities in Lake Mary, Florida.

Management Commentary

"This order from Johnson & Johnson is a meaningful proof point for our strategy of leveraging our deep engineering capabilities and longstanding customer relationships to expand into adjacent, high-growth markets," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Entering the medical device precision manufacturing space through a customer we have served for over three decades validates both the quality of our technology and the trust we have built over years of performance. The system we are delivering incorporates the latest advancements in our laser material processing platform, and we believe successful validation has the potential to open the door to additional machine orders and broader deployment across Johnson & Johnson's manufacturing operations. Precision laser drilling for medical device applications represents a compelling growth opportunity for the Company, and we are well positioned to pursue it."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-expands-into-precision-medical-device-manufacturing-wi-1171369