ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) ("The Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced the scheduling of its Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

Webcast: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LWLG2026

The Meeting will be held virtually via audio webcast. Information about the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website within the Events & Presentations section.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding development activities, anticipated performance targets, customer participation, and potential applications. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including technical challenges, manufacturing considerations, market adoption, and customer demand.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-announces-scheduling-of-annual-shareholder-meeting-1156979