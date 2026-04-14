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WKN: A2AQR1 | ISIN: CA38076H2000 | Ticker-Symbol: GDR1
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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Goldcliff Resource Corp.: Goldcliff Extends Kettle Valley Drill Permit to 2028 and Completes Trench Program Advancing North Cliff Zone Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN)(OTC PINK:GCFFF), reports that the Company has received confirmation from the B.C. Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals that its existing Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) Notice of Work for the Kettle Valley gold-silver project has been extended to March 28, 2028.

The permit extension supports continued advancement of exploration activities, including future drilling at the Kettle Valley project.

North Cliff Zone Trench Sampling Program Completed

In early April, a field crew comprising a geologist and two field technicians completed a targeted trenching and surface sampling program at the North Cliff Zone.

The program was designed to follow up on previously identified gold-silver targets through detailed geological mapping and systematic rock sampling of newly exposed bedrock.

  • 8 trenches completed totaling 84 metres

  • Individual trench lengths ranged from 5.2 to 22 metres

  • Shallow overburden (generally <30-35 cm) enabled efficient bedrock exposure

A total of 49 trench rock samples were collected, along with 8 additional prospecting samples from previously untested areas within prospective terrain.

Geology and Mineralization

Bedrock exposed in the trenches is dominated by two principal lithologies:

  • Chloritically altered granite to granodiorite

  • Potassium feldspar (K-spar) megacrystic intrusive rocks, characterized by pink feldspar phenocrysts and translucent quartz crystals

Multiple styles of mineralization continue to be observed across the North Cliff Zone, including:

  • Quartz-calcite veining

  • Quartz stockwork

  • Quartz-calcite breccias

These features are consistent with previously reported mineralization and support the ongoing evaluation of the system.

Next Steps

All samples have been submitted to MSA Labs in Langley, B.C. for multi-element analysis. Results will be used to refine geologic interpretation and for future drill site selection.

Qualified Person

Warner Gruenwald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Gruenwald is an independent consulting geologist to the Company.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Goldcliff Resource Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/goldcliff-extends-kettle-valley-drill-permit-to-2028-and-completes-trench-program-1157292

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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