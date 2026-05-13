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WKN: A2AQR1 | ISIN: CA38076H2000 | Ticker-Symbol: GDR1
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ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Goldcliff Resource Corp.: Goldcliff Expands Surface Sampling to Advance Drill Targeting at Kettle Valley Gold-Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN)(OTC PINK:GCFFF), reports that the Company has initiated an expanded surface sampling program at its Kettle Valley gold-silver project near Rock Creek, B.C. The program is focused on increasing sample density in and around previously identified anomalous soil and rock geochemical results, with the objective of refining and prioritizing future drill targets.

Background and Previous Results

Initial geochemical soil sampling conducted in 2021 outlined several anomalous trends, including a strong gold-silver soil anomaly in the northern portion of the Cliff Zone, now referred to as the North Cliff Zone. Reconnaissance prospecting and preliminary surface sampling completed at that time confirmed anomalous to elevated values, including:

  • Rock samples exceeding 0.30 g/t gold (Au)

  • Sample 21-35 returning 2.62 g/t Au and 181 g/t silver (Ag)

In November 2025, construction of drill access trails and four drill pads in the North Cliff Zone provided new bedrock exposure. Follow-up sampling confirmed the presence of free gold, with assays of up to 2.70 g/t Au, as previously reported in the Company's April 8, 2026 news release.

Subsequently, in early April 2026, Goldcliff completed a trenching program consisting of eight hand-dug trenches (5.2 to 22 metres in length) designed to create continuous bedrock exposure for mapping and sampling (see April 14, 2026 news release). Assay results from this program remain pending.

Current Program: Increasing Data Density to Refine Drill Targets

Following compilation and review of prospecting, trail exposure, and trenching data, the Company has identified significant areas within the North Cliff Zone that remain under-sampled.

The current program is designed to:

  • Substantially increase surface rock sample density

  • Improve correlation between gold-silver grades, lithology, and structural controls

  • Enhance geological understanding of mineralization continuity

This work is expected to support the refinement of priority drill targets and improve confidence in drill hole planning.

Next Steps

Results from the ongoing sampling program, together with pending trench assay results, will be integrated into the Company's geological model to guide the next phase of exploration, including drilling.

Annual General and Special Meeting

At the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held April 30, 2026, all items were approved, specifically the re-election of Directors, the appointment of Auditors and the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

Qualified Person

Warner Gruenwald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Gruenwald is an independent consulting geologist to the Company.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Goldcliff Resource Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/goldcliff-expands-surface-sampling-to-advance-drill-targeting-at-kettle-valley-go-1166345

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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