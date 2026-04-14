Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving efficiency in digital advertising, today announced the release of its latest shareholder update.

The update highlights continued progress across the business, including:

Growing enterprise opportunities and pipeline with increasing engagement from larger advertisers.

with increasing engagement from larger advertisers. Conversion of audit engagements into recurring customer relationships.

into recurring customer relationships. Expansion of platform capabilities across AdAi, ClickRadar, and SearchIQ.

across AdAi, ClickRadar, and SearchIQ. Increasing market recognition as a performance and validation layer.

"Over the past year, we have focused on disciplined execution, building our pipeline, validating our model, and strengthening our product offering," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI.

The full shareholder letter provides additional detail on the Company's progress and strategic priorities for 2026.

Access the Full Shareholder Update and Business Outlook

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budget, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the rate of adoption of AdAi for Google Shopping Ads, the performance and effectiveness of the AdAi platform in reducing wasted spend and improving ROAS, the growth and size of the retail search advertising market, changes to Google's advertising products or policies, competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing solutions, and the Company's ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292396

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.