Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) (KPT), which holds an interest in Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products), will release the financial results for KPT and Kruger Products for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, May 14, 2026 before the market opens. KPT will hold its conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Information

Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677

Via internet: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, May 21, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 86167.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, May 21, 2026.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.1% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292164

Source: KP Tissue Inc.